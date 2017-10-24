Now open: Rebel Donut Bar

Submitted photo

Good things come in small packages. And good things come to those who wait.

Rebel Donut Bar has finally opened in the Sheridan neighborhood, several months after owners Kiah Gumeringer and Vince Traver initially planned to open the tiny doughnut shop.

Rebel, which will eventually be renamed as Sleepy V’s Mini Donuts, has built a customer base through pop-up shops while the two built out the nearly 600-square-foot shop. Traver and Gumeringer looked to Kickstarter and then to GoFundMe to support the business as it came together over the summer.

The Northeast residents are known for making their miniature doughnuts, which come in big flavors — think pineapple hibiscus or amaretto spiced pear.

“I’m not sure we could’ve gotten this far if we hadn’t started with pop-ups. It gave us a chance to get our donuts out there and create a following before our shop opens. It still blows me away when someone tells me that they’ve heard about us. It’s been really uplifting and motivating through the grueling process of starting a business,” Gumeringer said in a statement.

Beyond doughnuts, Rebel offers coffee drinks made with beans from Brooklyn Center-based Tiny Footprint Coffee, ice cream and affogatos — a combination of the two.

Rebel, at 1226 2nd St. NE, opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. on weekends. Rebel is closed on Mondays. The shop closes when it sells out of doughnuts. During the first week, Rebel consistently closed before noon.

Rebel occupies a former art gallery and outdoor patio space along the 13th Avenue Business District. The block welcomed a Cry Baby Craig’s retail shop and Social Catering Co. earlier this year. Eat My Words, a used bookstore, moved out of its space on the corner of 13th & 2nd and has since reopened about a block away.