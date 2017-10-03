Chicago’s Aloha Poké plans Minneapolis restaurant

Photo courtesy Aloha Poké

Chicago-based Aloha Poké recently announced it plans to expand into Minneapolis.

The restaurant chain will open a skyway restaurant in the 811 LaSalle building by the end of the year.

Aloha Poké specializes in build-your-own style poké bowls, which feature sashimi-grade tuna, salmon or tofu on top of various toppings like edamame, ginger, pineapple and avocado. The bowls are then topped with the chain’s own sauces and seasonings.

The expansion into the Twin Cities market is part of a larger nationwide rollout. Aloha Poké plans to open locations in California, Florida, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin later this year.

The chain, just a year-and-a-half old, first opened in the Chicago French Market and has since bolstered its Illinois presence.

“We are so excited that poké has swept the country in such a huge way, and we’re confident that it’s more than just a trend — that people have fully integrated poké bowls into their weekly eating habits,” co-founder Zach Friedlander said in a statement.