Byte, the Warehouse District’s geeky pub, is closing

Byte, located near 1st Avenue North and 4th Street North. Photo by Eric Best

The restaurant and bar will go down with a Halloween bash

It’s game over for Byte, a geeky bar and restaurant that opened earlier this year in the Warehouse District.

Owners Travis Shaw and Mark Lowman recently announced that they will close Byte around the end of the month. The two chefs said while the restaurant garnered a loyal customer base, Byte didn’t bring in enough business to make its location on First Avenue work out.

“Opening Byte has been a roller coaster of an adventure but the love you all show for our food, concept, and staff is what keeps us going day in and day out,” they said in a statement.

Shaw and Lowman left corporate cooking posts to go out on their own and open Byte, a concept that combined a café, a fast-casual restaurant and a bar. Core to the concept was its embrace of games, TV shows and other things geeky, from its reference-laden wallpaper to the mound of board games available behind the bar. Byte’s happy hour had diners rolling 20-sided dice to get discounts.

The two started Byte with a $15 minimum wage for all its employees. Nothing on its menu — an eclectic mixture of Mexican, Indian and American options — was priced over $10.

Shaw said in an email that they have no immediate plans to relocate Byte to another area, though they are open to the idea if they find “the right place and the right team.” In the meantime, they’ll take a much-needed break.

“I’ve learned a lot through this whole process and at this point plan to just bide my time and see what happens,” he said.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot location near 4th & 1st and across the street from the Fine Line Music Café was last home to Insomnia Nightclub.

Byte’s last day will be Oct. 28. The restaurant will get a farewell with a Halloween cosplay event on that day at 6 p.m. with an all-night happy hour, party games and a costume contest.