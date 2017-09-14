So Good So You will open a skyway cafe this fall

A plant-based café is slated to open this fall in the downtown Minneapolis skyway.

So Good So You, a company that includes several health-conscious food and beverage brands, plans to open an eatery later this year on the skyway level of Nicollet Mall’s Retek building.

The café, a sister location to the company’s Juice So Good store in the Baker Building, will feature a larger menu of breakfast and lunch options and a catering menu. While Juice So Good offers cold-pressed juices and other drinks, the So Good So You café will offer plant-based bowls with at least 25 grams of protein, salads, tartines, smoothies and warm and cold beverages.

Core to concept from healthy lifestyle advocate Rita Katona is a lack of preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colors, emulsifiers or any processed ingredients. What’s left is a menu comprised of plant-based, naturally gluten-free ingredients.

“The ingredients used in most products are scary — ingredients you’ve never heard of and certainly don’t grow in nature. Consumers deserve to know how the product is made, what they are buying and putting into their bodies. I wanted to create a place where consumers can feel good about ordering anything on the menu, where mind-blowingly delicious foods and beverages are made with only real, whole, plant-based ingredients. When people eat this way, it’s undeniable that they feel amazing,” she said in a statement.

So Good So You is expected to open this fall at 50 S. 10th St. The space, designed by Minneapolis-based Shea Design, will feature an interior made of reclaimed materials.

So Good So You has quickly grown in the past year with the help of Kowalski’s, the first grocery store chain to carry the brand’s products. The grocery store’s Uptown location will see the addition of a So Good So You juice and smoothie bar this fall.

So Good So You manufactures its products, including a “So Good Baby” line of organic baby food and a caffeinated beverage line called “Coffee So Good,” in Minneapolis using 100 percent renewable energy. Cafe items will come in compostable packaging and takeout containers.