Skyway bar coming soon to Fifth Street Towers

Sphere Kitchen + Bar will offer cocktails, beer, grab-and-go items

Office workers in the Fifth Street Towers won’t have to even touch the ground before hitting the bar.

The recently renovated office towers will soon be home to Sphere Kitchen + Bar, a skyway-level bar and restaurant that will serve cocktails, locally brewed beer and grab-and-go meals.

The bar is the latest concept from Hemisphere Restaurant Partners, which also runs three Tavern Grill locations in Edina, Blaine and Woodbury; downtown’s Mission American Kitchen; and U.S. Bank Plaza’s skyway-level eatery Good to Go and ground-floor restaurant Atlas Grill & Clubroom.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot restaurant will seat about 56 people between tables and the bar, according to a liquor license application filed with the city. A full bar will serve cocktails, wine and beer. The menu at Sphere, located at 100 S. 5th St., will feature items like truffle fries, salads, kebabs, salmon tacos and beef sliders.

Fifth Street Towers, two office towers at 25 and 36 stories, recently saw a grand opening following an extensive renovation. The connected towers now have an amenity level on the third floor, a gym, a bike hub, a lounge and a rooftop deck.

The towers’ skyway level is currently home to a ChiroWay, Bep Eatery and Caribou Coffee, among other tenants.