Now closed: Butcher Block

Photo by Eric Best

The Butcher Block has closed after eight years in business.

The Italian restaurant on East Hennepin served its last meals on Saturday, Sept. 2, a spokeswoman with the ownership group confirmed.

Executive chef Filippo Caffari led the kitchen serving traditional Italian cuisine at Butcher Block, which was located along a growing stretch of restaurants in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. Caffari took the helm at the restaurant following nearly 20 years as a butcher in Rome.

Butcher Block expanded last year, opening a more casual bar in a neighboring space, which was last home to Pacifier. The new space came with new lunch and happy hour items.

The restaurant, at 308 Hennepin Ave. E., is now closed.