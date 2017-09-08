North Loop will get a dental office this fall

Submitted photo

Beginning this fall, North Loop residents may not have to leave the neighborhood to get their teeth cleaned.

The neighborhood will get its only dental office this month with Loop Dental on the first floor of 5th Avenue Lofts. Owners David and Sam Bates, once downtown residents themselves, said they hope to fill a gap in the area’s healthcare needs.

“We always wanted to open a place down here. When we lived down here [we said], ‘There needs to be a dentist around here.’ Nobody was around,” said David, who will be Loop Dental’s sole dentist.

The couple, now Southwest Minneapolis residents, describe the office as providing a “boutique” level of service that residents have come to expect from nearby shops. In addition to regular cleanings, Loop Dental will offer implants, Invisalign and dentures.

“That’s the kind of service I like to provide. I educate people on what they need and specifically tailor it to them,” Bates said.

This is Bates’ second office after buying his father’s practice out in Roseville. Loop Dental will be located on the first floor of the condo building between Crisp & Green and the Metro Market convenience store. The commercial condo space used to house to an accounting firm. A new veterinary clinic is opening next door in the Free Spirit Building.

The Bates likened the office to Hennepin County Medical Center’s new clinic and pharmacy, which opened last year in the neighborhood’s TractorWorks Building. The area, one of the fastest growing in the city, still requires health care services like dental care to make it livable, Bates said.

“The North Loop deserves a state-of-the-art dental practice and I am thrilled to provide the neighborhood with the highest quality, individually tailored dental care possible,” he said in a statement.

Loop Dental, at 207 5th Ave. N., is expected to open Sept. 25 with a grand opening on Oct. 5. The opening event will benefit Secondhand Hounds, a pet rescue organization where the Bates got their dog Sydney.