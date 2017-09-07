Nordstrom Rack opens two-story store on Nicollet Mall

Photo by Eric Best

Nordstrom Rack has filled a gap along Nicollet Mall.

The discount retailer opened a two-story outlet in IDS Center Thursday, filling spaces once home to The Gap and GapKids stores. The discount division of the Seattle-based department store company has been working on the store for the past year.

The opening marks the fifth Nordstrom Rack store in the state after locations in Bloomington, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and Woodbury. Nordstrom is quickly expanding the discounted line of stores with 18 planned openings across the country this year. Nordstrom Rack will see its first Canadian stores with six locations expected to open in cities like Toronto and Calgary next year.

The 39,000-square-foot store on Nicollet Mall offers men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, home goods, jewelry, phone accessories and luggage.

The Crystal Court has seen some turnover recently with Roti Modern Mediterranean taking over the former Cosi space. The Illinois-based restaurant chain opened the restaurant earlier this summer. The Marquette Hotel, a hotel that occupies 12 stories attached to IDS Center, reopened with a refreshed concept, restaurant and bar earlier this year following a $25 million renovation.