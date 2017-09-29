Fulton adds kitchen to North Loop taproom

Photos courtesy Fulton Beer Facebook page

Scott Pampuch has come on as executive chef

Breweries aren’t often known for their food, but Fulton Beer is doing things differently.

The Minneapolis-based brewery has brought on Corner Table founder Scott Pampuch as an executive chef to lead a new kitchen at the North Loop taproom.

The kitchen — a large Airstream outfitted with a culinary operation — has begun churning out what Fulton calls approachable and quality food.

“Now our friend Scott is leading the charge on bringing Minneapolis the best beer food in the state. He has built a menu from the top down with a focus on pairing with Fulton beers. But make no mistake, this isn’t precious or over-complicated eating. This is classic Fulton approachability at its finest,” the brewery says.

The menu, released in mid-September, features $3-$9 snacks like hopcorn — buttered popcorn with hop salt — a Polish pretzel, fries and chips with dip. Sausages from Lowry Hill Meats come several ways, from the Lonely Brat ($7) — a Lonely Blonde-infused bratwurst — with sauerkraut and onions to the Downtown Hot Dog ($7) with hop salt, spicy mustard and sweet kraut relish.

For a more complete meal, the new taproom kitchen offers several sandwiches ($7-9 for half, $9-$16 for a whole sandwich), like the Old School Grilled Cheese made on a 300 IPA-battered sourdough bread. The Capaldo ($9-$16) features Red Table Meat Co. mortadella, salami Francois and ham.

Beer drinkers with a sweet tooth can buy Johnny Pops ($6) and War and Peace Tipsy Pies ($6). Sodas ($3) — Coke, Blue Sky Soda and IZZE — and a charcuterie plate ($9-$22) round out the menu.

Pampuch is a one-time James Beard Award semifinalist and founder of the highly influential Corner Table restaurant. He briefly left the Twin Cities restaurant scene to lead the food and beverage program at the Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee. He has since worked as a chef and dining consultant.

Fulton’s taproom, at 414 6th Ave. N., is open 3 p.m.–10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m. Friday, noon–11 p.m. Saturday and noon–6 p.m. Sunday.