Foundry Home Goods moves to temporary home

Photo by Eric Best

The home goods store finds temporary home during rehab project

The Foundry Home Goods reopened over Labor Day weekend in a temporary location next door while its permanent home is renovated.

The store now occupies the former Roe Wolfe space in the North Loop just one door down from its historic home, which will be rehabilitated as part of developer Howard Bergerud’s proposed mixed-use project on the block.

The development, previously named in plans as The Foundry, would feature a six-story building with 156 residential units and 22,670 square feet of commercial space and a new five-story office building with 14,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The latter would replace the Roe Wolfe building and another structure on the block.

The project calls for rehabilitating the three-story Foundry building, also known as the American House Hotel and/or Commutator Foundry Co. building, and the one-story extension behind it. The developer proposed to use the building for office space on the upper levels and retail or restaurant space on the main and basement levels.

“Our friend Howard is giving this building some well-deserved care and restoration,” a note on the Foundry’s main door reads. “And don’t worry. We’ll be back on this corner in two shakes of a lamb’s tail.”