COCO expands downtown co-working space

Submitted photo

COCO, a local co-working space company, recently expanded its downtown office.

The additional 15,000 square feet brings the shared office facility in the Minneapolis Grain Exchange Building to 37,000 square feet. The space, which is open to all the company’s members, includes new private, lockable suites and semi-private “campsite” spaces.

COCO has pre-sold nearly 50 percent of its dedicated office spaces.

“With this expansion, we are excited to be welcoming new teams and individual members into COCO and we are committed to helping businesses thrive in a productive atmosphere with a diverse and inclusive community,” said CEO and cofounder Kyle Coolbroth in a statement.

Connected via a private skyway, the expansion brings a new kitchen and coffee bar, a mother’s room, phone booths and four new meeting rooms to the office, which already features a fitness facility, small business services and validated day parking for members and guests. Now that the expansion has opened, COCO’s downtown location includes 45 shareable workspaces.

COCO, the largest co-working space provider in the Twin Cities, operates three Minneapolis offices in downtown, Northeast and Uptown. The company also has a location in St. Paul’s Lowertown area and another in Chicago.

The collaborative spaces at COCO’s downtown location are open to individuals and small businesses, with suites for two people or up to 16 employees.

The downtown Minneapolis office, located at 400 S. 4th St., will host an open house on Thursday, Sept. 21.