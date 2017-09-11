Baja Sol abruptly closes Twin Cities restaurants

Twin Cities residents in search of tacos, burritos and quesadillas were met with closed doors at the area’s seven Baja Sol Tortilla Grill restaurants last week.

“Baja Sol has closed permanently. Thank you for your patronage,” it reads.

Baja Sol operated a skyway restaurant in downtown’s City Center and a Northeast Minneapolis location in the Quarry. The company had other restaurants in St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Roseville, Edina and Eden Prairie.

Baja Sol offered Mexican-American food like tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and nachos.