Now open: HopCat

Photo by Eric Best

A torrent of people streamed into HopCat for free fries during the new Nicollet Mall restaurant’s grand opening weekend.

The restaurant, the latest location from the Michigan-based HopCat, opened at the end of July on the ground floor of Nic on Fifth, a 26-story apartment tower located near the light rail station at Nicollet & 5th.

Many of HopCat’s first guests won a year’s worth of Crack Fries, the chain’s specialty fries that are battered in light beer and sprinkled with a black pepper seasoning. The bar has 80 beer and cider taps and offers burgers, Detroit-style pizza and sandwiches.

This is the fourteenth location from the chain, which operates restaurants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Nebraska.

HopCat, at 435 Nicollet Mall, is open from 11 a.m.–midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant offers brunch during the weekend and a happy hour from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Friday.