Last Call opens in Warehouse District

Photos by Eric Best

Contemporary sports bar offers late-night entertainment

Last Call, a contemporary sports bar and late-night venue, has opened in the Warehouse District.

The bar officially opened Aug. 11 at 1st & 5th near the Warehouse District LRT station, rebranding the space from previous concepts like Dream Ultra Lounge, Uncle Buck’s and Wellman’s Pub, among others. Mike Whitelaw, who’s operated the space for years, is also behind Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, a similar pub in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

General Manager Marshall Reese said Last Call opens the high-profile space up — large windows open straight onto First Avenue and the LRT station — and gives it a modern feeling with high ceilings and a mix of lounge, bar and high-top seating.

“It’s been a nice welcome to downtown. [We’re] getting a lot of positive feedback,” he said.

Last Call offers a different happy hour special every day, from “Taco ‘N Tequila” Tuesdays and “Whiskey, Wings & Wine” Wednesdays to a free happy hour buffet on Thursdays and Fridays. Though the bar does have a DJ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Reese said it’s not a nightclub. There’s no dedicated dance floor and the lights stay on until bar close at 2 a.m.

“We’re kind of like a fun bar, so you just have fun where you’re at,” Reese said. “We cater to all genres and all crowds. We want everyone to feel welcome here.”

Last Call converted a private bar on the second-story into a connected gaming loft and small bar where guests can shoot darts, play a giant “Connect Four” game, shuffleboard or “Big Buck Hunter.”

The 4,200-square-foot bar can be separated off into event spaces via a garage door or rented out entirely. Big-screen TVs line the wood and brick walls, some of which are decorated in field turf. There are lights made of old kegs and Jack Daniel’s barrels line the wall behind the 20-seat bar. In the back, there’s a photo booth.

Last Call offers plenty of shareable appetizers — think cheese curds, sliders and nachos — wings and flatbreads. For entrees, the bar has burgers, salads, tacos and wraps. The bar specializes in tequila and whiskey, though its signature drink menu features a variety of mules, martinis and wines by the glass. Behind the bar, 12 taps include several local beers.

Last Call, located at 26 N. 5th St., is open 3 p.m.–2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays.