Hilton celebrates 25 years with $27M renovation

Hilton Minneapolis has unveiled a $27-million renovation to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

A quarter-century after it opened in 1992, the 821-room hotel at Marquette & 10th in downtown Minneapolis remains the region’s largest hotel. Now with more competition than ever before, the hotel has modernized its lobby, guest rooms and restaurant with a nod toward the future.

“We’ve infused this landmark hotel with new energy and relevance in a highly competitive market,” said general manager Ken Jarka in a statement.

The hotel recently wrapped up renovations to its common spaces, replacing its well-known old wood style with a more modern design approach — think brass metal accents and a new color palette — with help from design firm Hirsh Bedner Associates of Atlanta and Minnesota-based CNH Architects.

Hilton has reconfigured the lobby with a 360-degree central bar with seating for 40. The hotel added a self-service dining option, Ten 01 Market, that offers Starbucks coffee, baked goods, grab-and-go options and Minnesota-made gifts.

When it opened, the hotel had the largest ballroom in the region at 25,000 square feet, and that’s still true today. Hilton has refreshed its meeting spaces with new finishes and furnishings, such as soft seating and nesting tables, and more than 70 pieces of new and original art primarily from Minnesota-based artists.

The hotel’s restaurant also received a redo. Now named Ten 01 Social, a concept from executive chef Julian Grainger, the restaurant serves a classic American menu with a focus on indigenous ingredients.

“Our goal was to take authentic Minnesota fare that guests might not be familiar with and enhance it with regional culinary trends,” Grainger said.

Jarka said the hotel team is looking forward to continuing its legacy “for the next 25 years and beyond.”

“We’re proud to have been an integral part of the Twin Cities community for a quarter of a century,” he said.