Haute Dish closes

Photo by Eric Best

Haute Dish closed Monday following seven years of serving acclaimed comfort foods, from burgers to hot dish, its namesake.

The North Loop bar and restaurant opened in 2010 and had been under the culinary leadership of chef Landon Schoenefeld until he left at the end of last year. Haute Dish was known for its unique and refined versions of American cuisine, from kielbasa in a can to chicken and waffles.

By Wednesday morning, a sign on the front door simply read “Dear Minneapolis, thanks for [seven] years.”

Haute Dish was located in a building formerly home to Café Havana at Washington & 2nd, a developing intersection that has recently welcomed Luke Shimp’s Red Rabbit and a new location from Denver’s Upstairs Circus. The active block has seen several retailers come and go in recent years, from the now-shuttered Chrome Industries, Roe Wolfe, and Kit and Ace, to the newly opened menswear retailer Bonobos.