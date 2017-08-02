Green + The Grain plans third skyway restaurant

Owner Tiffany Hauser and general manager Justine Morris opened a second Green + The Grain in the Baker Center's skyway. Photo by Eric Best.

Green + The Grain isn’t done growing after a food truck and two skyway restaurants. The eatery is planning a third location.

Owners Tiffany Hauser and Dustin Naugle announced Tuesday that they’ll be moving into U.S. Bank Plaza’s skyway level, specifically the former Eddington’s Soup & Salad space. Green + The Grain, a flourishing chain of restaurants spawned from a food truck, offers customizable salads and wraps with signature dressings and local ingredients.

The restaurant, which joins two other locations in LaSalle Plaza and the Baker Center, will be much larger and feature a commissary kitchen that will support the other Green + The Grains. The new facility will allow Green + The Grain to work with delivery companies to get its food out to the rest of downtown Minneapolis, Northeast and even St. Paul, Hauser said in an email. It will also feature a lot more seating than the other restaurants with 30 bar stool seats with window views (“the views from this space are unlike any other,” she said) and at least another 30 seats.

“The entire space has huge windows with scenic downtown views and the brand-new U.S. Bank Stadium in the background. It’s really spectacular and I think our customers will love the vibe [and] atmosphere,” she said.

All this new space gives Green + The Grain the opportunity to focus on its award-winning organic frozen yogurt, a beloved item that it doesn’t currently sell. The third location will dedicate part of its 4,000 square feet for a frozen yogurt operation within the restaurant. The current plan is to have three machines and plenty of healthy and fun toppings, Hauser said.

“The product itself is SO good and SO healthy and there’s nothing really available to the building or nearby buildings for an afternoon snack like that. Maybe even morning. We’re pumped to finally feature it once again!” she said.

Given the time it has taken them to plan this new project and run two popular skyway stops, Hauser said they didn’t even get a mobile food license for the truck this season. The new location, however, will make things more efficient.

“It’s very scary to take on that much square footage, but at the end of the day, we are going to utilize every single inch and take full advantage,” she said.

The new location is expected to open later this year at 200 S. 6th St.

U.S. Bank Plaza’s skyway dining options have transformed in the past two years to include growing chain restaurants and even brand-new local concepts. Naf Naf Grill, a Chicago-born chain serving Middle Eastern staples, opened its first downtown Minneapolis restaurant on the ground floor in 2015. That same year, One Two Three Sushi, a casual sushi and ramen concept from the team behind Masu Sushi & Robata, opened on the skyway level.

Late last year, the office tower saw a new fast-casual pizza concept from Broadway Pizza dubbed Broadway Fast & Fresh. The restaurant’s diners can enjoy made-to-order pizzas or make their own salads, wraps and fresh pasta dishes.