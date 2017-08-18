Eat My Words reopens in new location

Photos by Eric Best

A half block away, the used bookstore now has more room to grow

Now a half-block away from its previous home, used bookstore Eat My Words has reopened in the Sheridan neighborhood.

Owner Scott VanKoughnett relocated his store in the building last home to Two12 Pottery, which lives on with a small retail space within the bookstore on 13th Avenue Northeast between Second and Third streets.

The much larger space gives Eat My Words room for books and new products like notebooks and journals. VanKoughnett told The Journal earlier this summer the new home allows him to have more meeting and event space, which he’ll use for poetry readings, author events and live music.

Eat My Words’ old neighboring spaces at 13th & 2nd are quickly turning over with new businesses. After some delay, Rebel Donut Bar is expected to open later this year in the former Frank Stone Gallery space. Social Catering Co. opened in the space last home to Chowgirls Killer Catering, which moved to the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood in Northeast. Cry Baby Craig’s is opening a small retail operation on the block as well.

Eat My Words officially reopened the weekend of Aug. 5–6 at 214 13th Ave. NE.