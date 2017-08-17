Armory to host New Year’s Eve concert

Image courtesy Nomadic Entertainment Group

The historic building will get a soft opening with year-end party

Before it hosts a high-profile Super Bowl concert, the Minneapolis Armory will ring in the new year with an international electronic group as part of its first large-scale event.

Earlier this summer, Swervo Development, the group redeveloping the historic downtown venue, and Nomadic Entertainment Group announced a multi-day celebration ahead of the Feb. 4 Super Bowl game, which will serve as the Armory’s official opening. Now, prior to that, the Armory will get a soft opening with a Dec. 31 party featuring Above & Beyond, a London-based DJ trio, this December.

The entertainment company has yet to announce acts for the Nomadic, the Super Bowl event that will see an estimated 40,000 visitors. Nomadic Entertainment Group is behind Club Nomadic, a roughly 9,000-capacity venue, and performances from singers Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars around the Super Bowl game in Houston earlier this year.

The Super Bowl event is just the beginning for the Armory. Its management estimates the venue will host 65 private and public events and draw a combined 250,000 visitors next year.

The Armory, built in 1935 as a Minnesota National Guard training and recreation facility, has capacity for 3,000-9,500 people for standing concerts and 1,800-5,500 for seated events. The event center will boast permanent and modular suites, booths and VIP seating.

It’s no stranger to high-profile events and performances. The Minnesota Lakers have played there and it has served as a backdrop for music videos from Prince and Aerosmith.

Before work began in 2015, the building served as a parking ramp. Swervo has preserved murals from St. Paul-based artist Elsa Jemne in the new design.

The Armory is looking for as bartenders, security and box office workers, among other positions, and will have a job fair on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The venue is located a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium at 500 S. 6th St.

Tickets go on sale for the New Year’s Eve party on Sept. 5.