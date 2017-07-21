Opening soon: Northern Coffeeworks

The owner of Angry Catfish has a new café on the east side of downtown

Northern Coffeeworks, a new third-wave coffee shop from the owner of Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee Bar, will soon open in the former Big Brain Comics space in Downtown East.

Josh Klauck, owner of Angry Catfish, plans to open the café on Sunday, July 23.

The approximately 2,400-square-foot coffee shop serves coffee from Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Ruby Coffee Roasters, along with a few wines and several tap beers from local breweries like Able Seedhouse + Brewery and Fair State Brewing. Northern Coffeeworks will offer a food menu with sandwiches, waffles and other items as well.

Unlike the South Minneapolis café, Northern Coffeeworks won’t have a bike retail and repair shop in the building.

The café at 1027 Washington Ave. S. will be open 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.