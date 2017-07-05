Opening date set for beer-focused HopCat

HopCat Minneapolis

Some guests will get a year's worth of the chain's signature fries at an opening event

HopCat, a Michigan-based chain of tap beer-focused restaurants, will open a Minneapolis location on July 29.

The restaurant has been taking shape this year on the ground floor of Nic on Fifth, a 26-story apartment near located near the light rail station at Nicollet & 5th.

HopCat boasts it will open with 80 Minnesota-made craft beers and ciders, which will take up 30 taps after the grand opening. The restaurant is also known for its Crack Fries and will be giving a year’s worth of fries to the first 200 guests to attend a July 29 grand opening. Everyone who visits the restaurant, located at 435 Nicollet Mall, during the opening event will get a free order of the fries, which are battered in light beer and sprinkled with a black pepper seasoning.

The chain of restaurants is growing and now lists 15 locations primarily across the Midwest.