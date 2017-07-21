Now open: Northern Coffeeworks

The owner of Angry Catfish has a new café on the east side of downtown

Northern Coffeeworks, a new third-wave coffee shop from the owner of Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee Bar, has opened in the former Big Brain Comics space in Downtown East.

Josh Klauck, owner of Angry Catfish, opened the café on Sunday, July 23.

The approximately 2,400-square-foot coffee shop serves coffee from Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Ruby Coffee Roasters, along with a few wines and several tap beers from local breweries like Able Seedhouse + Brewery and Fair State Brewing. Northern Coffeeworks offers a food menu with sandwiches, waffles and other items as well.

Unlike the South Minneapolis café, Northern Coffeeworks won’t have a bike retail and repair shop in the building.

The café at 1027 Washington Ave. S. will be open 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.