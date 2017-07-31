Music will return to Minneapolis Armory ahead of Super Bowl

Image courtesy Nomadic Entertainment Group

The Minneapolis Armory will reopen with several nights of high-profile performances ahead of next February’s Super Bowl game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nomadic Entertainment Group and owner Ned Abdul recently announced a plan to host a three-night celebration at the Armory during the days before the game on Feb. 4. Over the past year-and-a-half, Abdul’s Swervo Development has been restoring the 1935 building near Downtown East as a landmark concert and convention venue.

Once complete in December, the Armory will be able to hold 8,400 people for concerts.

Nomadic is the company behind Club Nomadic, a similarly sized 9,000-capacity venue, that saw performances from high-profile stars Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars during the Super Bowl game in Houston earlier this year. For Super Bowl LII, the company promises to deliver a “premier-nightlife experience with the top entertainment performances” ahead of the big game in Minneapolis.

Nomadic plans to announce the acts in September. Tickets are expected to go on sale this fall.

Minneapolis will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Armory is about three blocks away and is bounded by Fifth and Sixth streets and Fifth and Portland avenues.

The building, built in 1935 through the Public Works Administration, served as a parking garage as recently as two years ago, but it has a musical past. The venue served as a backdrop for music videos for Prince’s “1999” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” among others. From the 1930s–1970s, the Armory hosted civic events, concerts and sporting events.