Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in IDS Center

Photo by Eric Best

Another Illinois-based restaurant chain has made the jump to the Twin Cities.

Roti Modern Mediterranean opened in mid-July inside the IDS Center’s Crystal Court, replacing Cosi, a Boston-based soup and salad chain.

This is the first location in the state from Roti, which serves customizable rice plates, laffa wraps, pita sandwiches and salads. The company operates restaurants in Illinois, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York and Texas.

The office tower has been going through some changes to its retail tenants, with a Nordstrom Rack set to open in the former The Gap and Gap Kids spaces in September. The longstanding Love From Minnesota shop has rebranded as Lók(ə)l Minnesota.

Roti is now open at 80 S. 8th St. on the IDS Center’s main level.

Minneapolis has welcomed several expansions of Illinois-based restaurants, including the fast-casual Naf Naf Grill and Eggy’s Diner.