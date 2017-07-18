Haunted Basement finds new home in Northeast

File photo

The independent horror attraction will begin its eleventh season this fall

The creeps of the Haunted Basement have found a new home to haunt.

After separating from the Soap Factory earlier this year, the independently run horror attraction will move northeast to a former General Mills research facility for its eleventh season.

The building, part of a 14-building complex, is located at 2010 E. Hennepin Ave. near the Como and Mid-City Industrial neighborhoods.

The Haunted Basement, a popular haunted house that combines the arts with a unique horror experience, was located in the Southeast Minneapolis art gallery’s basement for ten seasons. The non-profit arts organization is looking to renovate its historic building, rehabilitate its masonry and add a potential restaurant space.

In finding a new home, Creative Director Christopher Barton said the team “trudged through a lot of basements to find the right location.”

“When we viewed the dark corners, twists and turns in 2010 Hennepin’s basement space, it was love at first sight. We have options here we’ve never had before. The new digs are perfect for us — miserably, horribly perfect,” he said in a statement.

The new location will see more year-round events beyond the Haunted Basement’s busy Halloween season, the team said. The attraction’s next season begins Sept. 29. Tickets will become available Aug. 1 at hauntedbasement.org.

Barton said to “expect darker, expect bleaker…expect the unexpected” this season.

“Now that the Haunted Basement lives here, every day really is Halloween,” he said.