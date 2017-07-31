David Fhima to bring Bistro 3.7.3. concept to Forum Cafeteria space

Photo by Ellen Schmidt Credit: Inside Il Foro in City Center.

St. Paul restaurateur plans to revive the space last home to Il Foro

Chef David Fhima plans to bring a restaurant concept he had proposed for St. Paul to City Center’s famed Forum Cafeteria space.

Fhima recently announced that he won’t be opening a restaurant called Bistro 3.7.3. to 373 Sibley St. in St. Paul, a space that was once home to Fhima’s Faces Mears Park restaurant. Instead, he has opened an event center and catering kitchen in City Center with a plan to open a full Bistro 3.7.3. next year.

The downtown Minneapolis site was last home to Il Foro, an Italian revamp of the art-deco interior that lasted less than a year and closed last spring. The site was home to the Forum Cafeteria in the 1930s, then Goodfellow’s and, briefly, The Forum.

Fhima said in a statement that he couldn’t reach an agreement on the St. Paul space.

While he’s constructing the restaurant this year, Fhima said he’ll use the space as a catering kitchen, bakery, bar and event space.

“Our new tag line LA BELLE ÉPOQUE, is just that, a beautiful era filled with optimism, peace and innovations,” Fhima wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to see you at Bistro 3.7.3. in 2018 and remember, we are open for events and catering.”

Fhima is not a stranger to downtown Minneapolis. He works with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx as a food and beverage consultant, a job that has him curating Target Center’s concessions.