Chowgirls relocates to new Northeast headquarters

Submitted photo

Chowgirls Killer Catering has opened its new office headquarters and kitchen, a move that took it across Northeast Minneapolis from the Sheridan neighborhood to the Mid-City Industrial area.

The new location is twice the size of local caterer’s previous headquarters, providing room for the growing company to meet demand for catering.

Owners Amy Lynn Brown and Heidi Andermack bought the building, previously home to Joseph Catering, last summer and have redesigned the space with the help of Locus Architecture. The new location features a 3,000-square-foot kitchen, offices and a tasting room.

Over its 14-year-history, the company has grown to roughly 130 staff and now operates its own venue in the Solar Arts building. Chowgirls Killer Catering is looking to turn the Hollywood Theater into an event space.

“We’re so happy we can continue to grow while remaining in Northeast, a place near and dear to us,” Brown said in a statement. “We feel optimistic and re-energized now that we can say yes to more events, including being ready for all the great opportunities with the upcoming [Super Bowl].”

The building is located at 336 Hoover St. NE in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood. The facility features work from Northeast Minneapolis-based artists and companies like Chank Diesel, Sign Minds. Mercury Mosaics, Primitive Precision and FindFurnish.