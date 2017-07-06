ALTR to open boutique fitness studio in the North Loop

Photo by Eric Best

Founders hope to create a unique high-intensity group fitness experience

Extreme training, theatrical lighting and energizing music are all aspects of the class experience envisioned by the founders of ALTR, a new fitness studio coming to the North Loop.

Founders Kari Ament and Vincent Amendola each spent nearly a decade at CorePower Yoga before they sought to open their own fitness company. The result, the duo says, is a studio that combines dynamic high-intensity interval training and the mindfulness of yoga to create a goal-oriented group class experience.

“You can keep working out really hard, but you’re not getting any further in terms of your fitness goals. People plateau,” Ament said. “There is a real science behind the workouts. It’s results driven.”

ALTR, pronounced like “alter,” is set to open this summer in The Washington, the office and retail redevelopment of the Sex World building that has so far attracted men’s apparel retailer Bonobos and Upstairs Circus, an arts and crafts bar. The 4,500-square-foot studio will front Washington Avenue.

“If someone wants to take it as altar, a place to dedicate to themselves… that’s cool too,” Amendola said.

During the studio’s signature 50-minute classes and 30-minute lunch sessions, up to 32 clients will move quickly between intense workouts, which will utilize suspension training, rowing and Nordic skier machines. Two coaches, which ALTR calls pros, will lead group classes with the aid of a lighting system, a sprung subfloor system and music that will push guests further, he added.

Ament describes the workouts as a “kick-ass, immersive experience” that will get people to crave ALTR classes. The small student-to-teacher ratio will combine the benefits of personal training and group fitness, she added.

“It’s like going to a concert, but you did something really healthy for yourself,” she said. “It’s a total sensory experience.”

ALTR will have an 1,850-square-foot fitness room and a communal locker room, dubbed Social Change, though the studio will still have private showers, changing rooms and a blow dry bar. A small retail space will have branded merchandise, apparel and other items for clients in case they forget them at home.

Unlimited monthly memberships will run guests $199, though ALTR is offering founding memberships for $149 per month to the first 100 members. The studio will not have contracts, commitments or additional fees.

The two intend the North Loop location to be the first of what could be many ALTR locations across Minneapolis, St. Paul and first-ring suburbs.

ALTR will open in mid-August at 121 Washington Ave. N. Membership information and a class schedule is available at altrfit.com.