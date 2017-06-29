Target to open Nicollet Mall liquor store Friday

Target is working on a $10-million renovation of its flagship store on Nicollet Mall. File image

Full store remodel is slated to open later this summer

Target will open its new liquor store on Nicollet Mall Friday, June 30 just as Sunday sales start in Minnesota.

The store, located on the first floor of Target’s department store at Nicollet & 9th, is part of a $10-million renovation to the downtown Minneapolis location. It replaced restaurant space on the main level.

The approximately 3,600-square-foot store carries nearly 2,000 items, about half of which are wine products. About one-third of its beer selection will be craft beer from local breweries like Surly Brewing Co., Indeed Brewing Co. and Summit Brewing Co.

The liquor store, the eighth Target location in Minnesota to sell booze, is part of a rapidly growing part of Target’s business. The adult beverage division was the fastest growing last year, largely due to craft beer sales. The business plans to expand its liquor sales at more than 300 stores through similar remodels, expansions and new liquor licenses, a spokeswoman said.

The store, at 900 Nicollet Mall, will be open 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sundays. Liquor stores across the state will be able to sell spirits on Sundays beginning July 2 after the Legislature reversed the longstanding ban earlier this year.

The rest of the store overhaul is set to open Sept. 1. The project will add a larger grocery department with grab-and-go options on the street level, an order pickup area on the skyway level and expanded Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy locations.