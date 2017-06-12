Rise Bagel Co. opens in the North Loop

Submitted photo

After years as a farmers market shop and a pop-up, Rise Bagel Co. now has a permanent home in the North Loop.

Owners and sisters Jen and Kate Lloyd opened their brick-and-mortar bakery on June 10, bringing their organic artisan bagels downtown more than two years since they started selling them at the Fulton and Kingfield farmers markets.

The approximately 3,000-square-foot shop is located near 6th & 3rd in a space last home to Indigo, an arts and antiques dealer that moved into Northeast Minneapolis last fall.

Rise serves breakfast all day and lunch starting at 11 a.m. The shop, at 530 N. 3rd St., is open 6 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends.