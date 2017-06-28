Pryes taproom brings new beer, pizza, feather bowling to riverfront

Submitted photo

Guests were eating pizza, bowling (sort of) and enjoying riverfront views as part of the latest business opening in Minneapolis. Instead of a destination restaurant, however, this business is a brewery.

And not a new brewery at that. Brewmaster Jeremy Pryes and co-founders Allan Flinn, Benjamin Schuster and Mike Corneille started Pryes Brewing Co. four years ago and have been making their Miraculum ever since. After two years of looking, they found their home.

Pryes Brewing is located along West River Road just north of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge in the same building set to welcome the Minneapolis Bouldering Project later this year.

Inside the 6,000-square-foot taproom, which opened to guests in mid-June, Pryes offers its Miraculum and a nitro version of the American IPA. The brewery operation, located in Pryes’ remaining 7,000 square feet of space, utilizes the same water as the North Loop BrewCo where the brewery had previously brewed on. The brewery is testing the waters with small-batch beers, including a session IPA, a blonde IPA, an imperial red ale and a foreign extra stout all available in the taproom.

With the additional room Pryes plans to ramp up production from 800 barrels to up to 20,000 barrels annually. The larger capacity will allow the brewery to expand its lineup of beers and begin distributing to liquor stores by the end of the year. Pryes already offers pre-filled growlers at the taproom.

For food, Pryes has built out a professional kitchen to bring in food pop-ups and even the restaurants that carry its beer. Schuster told The Journal last fall that they expect to have small bites available in the taproom and front patio. The first partner, south Minneapolis-based Red Wagon Pizza Co., has a number of its pizzas ($8–$13), including its signature Red Wagon pizza and the Red Wood’s Bar-b-Que pizza, and snacks like wings ($10) and bar chips ($8).

The taproom features a wood bar and custom furniture from Atom Pechman of Form From Form. While it’s not unusual for breweries to offer lawn games or other entertainment, Pryes has opted to build a feather bowling lane stretching across the taproom. Players of the Belgian game hurl wooden balls that resemble curling stones across a curved, turf-lined lane to get as close as they can to a feather. The brewery says it’s one of just a few locations in the country to host the sport.

The brewery, at 1401 West River Road N., has a patio in the front of its building that is friendly to dogs and is located along riverfront trails in the Near North neighborhood. Pryes, at 1401 West River Road N., is open Thursday from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. Friday from 3 p.m.–midnight and Saturday from 11 a.m.–midnight.