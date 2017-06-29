Now open: 510 Lounge & Private Dining

Submitted photo

The former home of La Belle Vie will once again welcome diners

The Kenwood chef Don Saunders has opened his latest restaurant concept, a lounge and private dining rooms in the former La Belle Vie space in Loring Park.

The restaurant, 510 Lounge & Private Dining, will complement Saunders’ Kenwood neighborhood spot with event space for private parties and the revival of the lounge at La Belle Vie. The acclaimed restaurant, once one of the state’s top fine-dining destinations, closed in 2015 after 17 years in business.

The approximately 65-seat lounge offers a menu of small, shareable dishes split into sections for caviar, oysters, cheese, charcuterie and more. Daniel Keenan leads the kitchen, and Marcus Brandt and Jo Garrison have come on as its sous chef and pastry chef, respectively.

Saunders and general manager Peter Beard have a few signature seasonal cocktails for the beverage program, which will primarily focus on classic drinks like martinis and mint juleps.

On the private dining side, 510 has two rooms, the 64-person Gray Room and the Swift Room, which seats up to 48 people. Aaron Dahl, the private dining coordinator, has started booking events.

510 Lounge & Private Dining officially opens July 6 at 510 Groveland Ave. following a soft opening between June 29 and July 1. The lounge is open from 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 4:30 p.m.–11 p.m. on Sundays.

Information on booking the private dining space is available at 510mpls.com.