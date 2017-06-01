Now closed: Toast Wine Bar and Cafe

Photo courtesy Toast Wine Bar and Cafe Facebook page

Toast Wine Bar and Café has closed after 11 years in business.

The wine bar opened at the end of 2006 in the North Loop neighborhood. Toast closed this week, with owners Scott Davis and Erin Tomczyk announcing “a sad goodbye” on their website.

“We are sorry to say that after 11 years we have decided to close our doors. It’s been a lot of fun and we will miss you all. Thank you for your support over the years,” it reads.

The owners were note immediately available to comment.

Toast was located at 415 N. 1st St. on the ground floor of the Heritage Landing building.