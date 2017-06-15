Northeast Social, Eat Street Social team opens caterer in Northeast

Submitted photo

The team behind Eat Street Social and Northeast Social are opening a catering business near their Northeast Minneapolis restaurant.

Joe Wagner, who owns the restaurants, and Eat Street Social managing partner Jaren Turley have opened a catering company dubbed Social Catering Co. The caterer and commissary kitchen occupies the former home of Chowgirls Killer Catering near 2nd & 13th in the Sheridan neighborhood.

Turley said the new arm of the business comes after the success of Northeast Social and Eat Street Social, which opened at 13th & 4th (about three blocks away from Social Catering) in 2009 and in Whittier in 2012, respectively.

“It was time to branch out for more,” he said.

Social Catering has a 1,200-square-foot event space for about three or four dozen people, but it also caters off-site events. The business will focus on “boutique-style” catering, Turley said, where they will tailor menus and cocktails to the client. Otherwise their food will be in the same contemporary American vein as the restaurants.

An approximately 1,200-square-foot commissary kitchen is available for local food purveyors, food trucks and other food production businesses. Turley said they have a stake in Cry Baby Craig’s, a hot sauce business that used to cook out of the restaurants that is now opening its own storefront next door. Rebel Donut Bar, which is opening a donut shop on the other side of Social Catering, uses the kitchen at night, he added.

Social Catering, located at 1222 2nd St. NE, has started booking events.