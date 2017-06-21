Mill City Museum restaurant launches food truck

Submitted photo

D’Amico Catering’s Bushel & Peck has spawned a food truck

D’Amico Catering opened a new restaurant in the Mill City Museum in the spring, and now it is launching a mobile version of the eatery this summer.

The Bushel & Peck food truck is now out on the road in the Mill District area, just outside the museum where the café serves lunch and brunch to its guests.

The truck’s menu features $7-$11 entrees like the restaurant’s house burger ($8.25), a chicken mango and avocado salad ($10.50) with herbs and grape tomatoes, and a grain bowl ($9) with brown rice, veggies and a seven-minute egg. Customers can also get a side of fries or baskets of loaded fries with chili, bacon or smoked brisket ($3-$7).

“The food truck provides a quick, convenient and quality lunch option for Downtown East area residents, hotel guests, businesses, riverfront visitors, farmer’s market shoppers and others,” said D’Amico & Partners co-founder Larry D’Amico in a statement.

The Bushel & Peck food truck is parked near the museum, located at 704 2nd St. S., daily from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. through October. It will also stop by the Minnesota Historical Society’s events in the evening hours, such as its Mill City Live events on Wednesday nights in August at Mill City Museum and its Nine Nights of Music at the Minnesota History Center on Tuesday nights in July and August.

To check the location of the Bushel & Peck food truck, visit bushelandpeck.us/food-truck or follow it on social media.