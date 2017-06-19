Fogo de Chão completes overhaul

Submitted photo

The steakhouse saw improvements to its bar, dining rooms

From more bar space to new dining options, little hasn’t been changed at Fogo de Chão.

The Brazilian steakhouse, a fixture of downtown’s City Center for the past decade, recently completed a series of renovations.

The restaurant, located at Hennepin & 7th, has expanded its bar area with more seating and a marble bar, added new private dining rooms and built a new waiting lounge. Guests will see a variety of new fixtures and features in the main dining room, foyer and private dining areas. Fogo tasked downtown Minneapolis-based Shea Design with the project.

The overhaul comes after high-profile closings in the City Center block over the past year, including the much-hyped Il Foro, an Italian revamp of the former Forum Cafeteria space. Rosa Mexicano, a New York-based Mexican restaurant chain, quietly closed its location at Hennepin & 6th last fall after five years in business.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have the support of the Minneapolis community. Reinvesting here should re-energize the Fogo experience for locals and visitors alike,” said Larry Johnson, the restaurant’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

Fogo de Chão, at 645 Hennepin Ave., is open for lunch and weekend brunch from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 p.m.–10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. Sunday.