Eat My Words plans move to Two12 Pottery building

Photo by Eric Best

The pottery and gift shop will be preserved in the used bookstore

Eat My Words, a used bookstore in Northeast Minneapolis, plans to move less than a block away into the home of Two12 Pottery, which is closing.

Eat My Words owner Scott VanKoughnett is looking to move his business to Two12’s building around the end of July. He opened the store at the corner of 13th & 2nd across from Dangerous Man Brewing about three-and-a-half years ago in the Sheridan neighborhood.

Two12, the pottery and gift shop of Bob and Barbara Sorg, will continue to live on in Eat My Words, which will carry some of Bob’s pottery and inventory from the gift shop. The business had a closing sale this month.

The Sorgs, who still own the building, also operated a crepe stand around the back of their one-story building called For Crepes Sake, which was open sparingly for events. In the very back, Bob has a pottery studio.

“In some ways, Two12 Pottery will survive,” VanKoughnett said.

Eat My Words’ new space has room for about 25 new book shelves and for new inventory like journals and gift cards. VanKoughnett said he will be able to expand his meeting and event space, which Eat My Words uses for poetry readings, author events and live music.

The move from 1228 2nd St. NE to 212 13th Ave. NE is tentatively planned for July 29. A grand opening would come about a week after.

The intersection of 13th & 2nd is seeing a high turnover in businesses. Young Joni, the latest pizzeria from local restaurateur Ann Kim, opened late last year in the former Shuga Records space. Rebel Donut Bar is expected to open later this month in the former home of Frank Stone Gallery. Next door, Chowgirls Killer Catering exited its catering space this year for a much larger home. Cry Baby Craig’s will soon open a retail location next door to that space. Last year, NE Community Acupuncture expanded with a far-infrared sauna studio on the second floor.