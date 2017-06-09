Concept to replace Rachel’s unveiled

Bardo will be a “modern American bistro” from former Eastside chef

The concept going into the former Rachel’s location on East Hennepin has been revealed.

Bardo will be a “modern American bistro,” according to its website. At the restaurant’s helm is Remy Pettus, formerly the chef of Eastside just across the river in downtown Minneapolis.

Rachel’s owner and longtime restaurateur John Rimarcik closed the restaurant last fall with a plan to repurpose the space, once home to Bobino’s. The space is located between Punch Pizza and Taraccino Coffee in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood.

Pettus was previously the executive chef of Eastside, an American concept from restaurateur Ryan Burnet (Bar La Grassa, Burch, Barrio) in the Latitude 45 building. He left the restaurant in early 2016 less than six months after it opened.

Bardo is slated to open this summer at 222 E. Hennepin Ave.