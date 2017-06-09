Coming soon: Pryes Brewing

Submitted photo

Pryes Brewing Co. will soon open the doors to its new home between the North Loop and Northeast Minneapolis.

Founder and brewmaster Jeremy Pryes plans to open his first taproom and brewery on West River Road, just a block off the Plymouth Avenue Bridge, this month. The 13,000-square-foot brewery is a large space for a brewing company that only has one beer on tap in local restaurants, its signature Miraculum IPA, but it won’t be like that for long. In the new brewing space, Pryes plans to ramp up production from 800 barrels a year to 20,000, along with gradually adding to its lineup of brews.

“We’ll be using the taproom as a place to test and improve new brews – many, if not most, will never be served beyond these doors,” Pryes said in a statement. “Visitors will have a unique opportunity to sample taproom-only, small batch beers, which once they’re gone, may never be repeated.”

Inside, Pryes has a wood bar and custom furniture from Atom Pechman of Form From Form. The taproom has a variety of social spaces and a patio with views of the Mississippi riverfront.

Perhaps the taproom’s most unique feature is a large feather bowling lane that runs along about three-fourths of the taproom. The brewery says it’s one of just three locations in the country to offer the game, a Belgian invention similar to curling or bocce.

Pryes has opted for a different model for its food than most breweries, which typically invite food trucks to park outside for patrons. The brewery has a full kitchen — complete with an Italian wood-fired oven — for guest chefs to cook out of. While the brewery hasn’t announced any partners yet, Pryes envisions collaborating with pop-ups and longer partners to pair their beer with food.

“We have an amazing roster of local restaurants serving our beer.” said Pryes. “We wanted to complement and celebrate them. So, we created a kitchen where we can invite chefs to come and stay for a pop up event, or for extended periods of time.”

The taproom has been a long time coming for the brewery, which was founded in 2012 and has been brewing on the equipment at Inbound BrewCo, North Loop BrewCo’s nearby taproom on Fifth Street in the North Loop. Pryes will even use the same water in its new space, a crucial element for brewers to balance recipes.

“We could’ve gone bigger, but we opted to go better, with a focus on hospitality and overall experience” he said.

Pryes will be connected with the riverfront through ample bike trails just across the street on West River Road. Beyond views of the river, the taproom is located near a kayak rental program and Boom Island Park.

Pryes will officially open on Saturday, June 17 at 1401 West River Road N. in the Near North neighborhood.