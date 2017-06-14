The Marquette reopens after $25M renovation

Submitted photo

Now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, hotel returns to its historical roots

Office workers may not have noticed the $25 million in renovations to the Marquette Hotel, but inside its new owner has left few things untouched.

The hotel, a longtime fixture on the IDS Center block, in now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the first hotel in the state to join the brand, thanks to JMI Realty, a Texas-based firm that bought it last year for nearly $75 million.

While much of the hotel is new, the renovation has returned the story of the hotel to its namesake, the French explorer Jacques Marquette.

The hotel features the story of the Minneapolis icon and the city’s history in new décor, from the lobby to the hotel’s 282 rooms, and a new restaurant, Jacques, which replaces the Marq VII Lounge on the main level. The 76-seat restaurant, now reopened, offers a seasonal Italian-Mediterranean menu and an array of new house cocktails, including classic French drinks as a nod to Marquette.

“The Marquette Hotel, is situated perfectly for travelers looking to experience the best of what this area has to offer,” said John Wright, director of sales and marketing, in a statement. “The renovations will enhance this property’s rich history complemented by modern amenities while ensuring our signature service and authentic experience remains intact.”

The next thing to change is Basil’s Restaurant, the third-floor breakfast and brunch spot overlooking the Crystal Court. This fall, the restaurant will take the name Jolliet House, a reference to Louis Jolliet, Marquette’s friend and a fellow explorer. For fans of the Mary Tyler Moore table on the restaurant’s deck, the entire balcony will be named after the actress and will nearly double in size.

The entire hotel received a makeover from Mark Zeff Design, which outfitted rooms with historically themed art, historic murals of the Mississippi River and modern updates. The Marquette has kept amenities like a fitness center and a business center, along with services like in-room massages, bicycle rental and personal shopping.

“The new modern look will update the hotel, but still retain the unique historic details which have made the hotel stand apart from the rest for over 40 years,” JMI President Gregory Clay said.

The Marquette offers about 25,000 square feet of meeting space across several floors, including its well-known Windows on Minnesota, a 13,000-square-foot event space on the 50th floor of the IDS. The space is home to four ballrooms, the largest of which is the 4,400-square-foot Galaxy Ballroom.

The Marquette, located at 710 S. Marquette Ave., occupies 12 stories attached to the IDS Center, the state’s tallest building at 57 stories.