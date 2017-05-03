Sushi restaurant opens in former Origami space

Photo courtesy Kado no Mise's Facebook page

The first floor is now a simple, yet upscale sushi concept

Where the North Loop lost Origami it will gain two sushi restaurants, including Kado no Mise, which officially opened Tuesday.

The concept from former Origami chef Shigeyuki Furukawa and partner John Gross is located on the first floor of the small four-story building near the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Kado no Mise is an upscale sushi counter that serves nigiri and Japanese dishes, whereas its upcoming sister restaurant on the second floor, Kaiseki Furukawa, will have a more formal atmosphere and a multi-course menu.

Kado no Mise, which opens up and brightens the former Origami space, seats nearly 50 people with a sushi counter and bar. On the menu, the restaurant has a selection of roughly $4-$11 nigiri options like Bluefin tuna and geoduck and small plates like bamboo shoots served with bonito flakes or an udon noodle soup with vegetable tempura. Diners can also get larger plates like Rohan duck.

The restaurant offers a full bar with cocktails designed by Dan Oskey of Northeast Minneapolis’ Tattersall Distilling. The $12-$14 cocktail menu has a Gimletto ($12) with gin, grapefruit crema and a mint-jalapeño organ syrup and the Ginza 75 ($14) with Tattersall’s aquavit, peach liqueur, jasmine green tea and sparkling wine. Kado no Mise also offers a sake menu, along with a few Japanese beers.

Kado no Mise, at 33 N. 1st St., is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. It is closed Mondays. Kaiseki Furukawa is expected to open soon above the restaurant.