O’Cheeze founders launch cookie dough food truck

Photo by Eric Best

The dessert truck serves safe-to-eat dough by the scoop

The food truck veterans who brought grilled cheese sandwiches to the streets of Minneapolis are on to their next creation: cookie dough.

Haley and Tony Fritz, the founders of the food truck O’Cheeze, launched a new mobile concept Wednesday that serves the unbaked dough by the scoop.

Dough Dough offers a variety of flavors, from the traditional — chocolate chip, peanut butter — to the more creative, like salted caramel and a Cookivour or cookies and cream dough. They make the eggless dough with heated flour to avoid health issues.

The dessert truck is based in the Twin Cities metro and is available for events and parties.

The two are also in the process of opening a brick-and-mortar location of their grilled cheese sandwich food truck in the Baker Building. The expanded skyway restaurant will offer a larger menu and breakfast options. It’s expected to open later this spring.