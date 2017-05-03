Now closed: Hennepin Steam Room

Photo by Eric Best

Two months after opening, Hennepin Steam Room is now closed.

Ivy Taheri, the North Loop restaurant’s original owner, confirmed the closing, saying it was due to “irreconcilable differences” between new partners. The restaurant, which opened in February, was recently taken over by new ownership, she added.

Ivy and Ben Taheri had operated the space as The Tangiers, a nightclub and lounge concept, until last fall when they decided to rebrand with a more food-focused concept. Former Bradstreet Crafthouse chef Jesse Spitzack led the kitchen at Hennepin Steam Room, which served a global menu and a full bar.

Ivy Taheri operates Stem Wine Bar & Eatery in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood.