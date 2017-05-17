Hennes Art moves to West Market District

Submitted photo

Corporate art consulting firm Hennes Art Company has moved into the West Market District area and is rapidly expanding in the process.

The company moved at the end of April from the Harrison neighborhood across Interstate 35W to the former FinnStyle space on Glenwood Avenue near the Minneapolis Farmers Market. Beyond a lot more space — five times more than its previous home — Hennes’ new location includes an art outlet store and a showroom for designers and architects. It will also feature a production picture framing facility and a collaborative space for artists to create or stage projects.

Owner Greg Hennes said the outlet store, which he modeled after a similar store he had at his previous arts consulting firm, Art Holdings, will be open to the public and feature art of many different mediums and price points, from $50 to $5,000.

“It’s going to be similar to that, but even better,” he said. “It’s a real mix. We’re going to try to build the inventory.”

The building had been home to FinnStyle until the Finland-focused retailer rebranded as AlwaysMod and moved to Golden Valley in 2015.

Hennes, who founded Hennes Art in 2010, will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 20 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m. at the new location at 160 Glenwood Ave. N. The outlet store will be open Monday through Saturday.