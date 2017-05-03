Dulono’s Pizza opens downtown

Photos by Eric Best

The homegrown pizza establishment revives the former Sawatdee space

Dulono’s Pizza has opened a restaurant in the former Sawatdee space in the Warehouse District.

The 60-year-old pizza chain, a staple for Uptowners for decades, is making a foray into late-night dining downtown with the restaurant located near Second & Fourth, across from Pizza Luce. Not only does the downtown Dulono’s stays open until 3 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on weekends, it has the chain’s first full bar as well.

The restaurant from owner Jared Gruett continues to serve the well-known Dulono’s pizza, pasta and hoagies and, on the bar side, beer, wine and some house cocktails. The approximately 5,300-square-foot space, which has been vacant for nearly seven years, seats about 135 inside and features several games — “Pac-Man,” foosball, darts, billiards, etc. — and TVs.

Dulono’s Pizza, at 118 N. 4th St., is open 11 a.m.–3 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–4 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. Sunday. It offers a happy hour from 3 p.m.–7 p.m. daily.

The restaurant is the fourth Dulono’s location after the chain’s longtime location in Uptown and suburban spots in Mahtomedi and Woodbury.