Alcoholic cold press coffee hits shelves

Bad Larry’s team includes Republic, Blackeye Roasting owners

Cans of Bad Larry’s, the first alcoholic cold-press coffee, hit shelves this week.

The masterminds behind the boozy beverage are founder “Bad” Larry Abernathy and local co-inventors Matty O’Reilly of Republic and Matt McGinn of St. Paul-based Blackeye Roasting Co.

The “hard” malt beverage contains cold-brewed Blackeye coffee that is steeped for more than 16 hours, topped with nitrogen and canned in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Bad Larry’s, which comes in four packs of 12-ounce cans, is six percent ABV — about the same of many craft beers — and contains 180mg of caffeine.

“The demand for cold brew coffee has completely taken off,” McGinn said in a statement .“And we’re the first to craft an alcoholic version. Bad Larry’s is nothing like coffee-flavored beers or cocktails – this is totally innovative and different.”

Bernick’s distributes the drink in Minnesota and Wisconsin.