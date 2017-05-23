56 Brewing opens new taproom, brewery

Submitted photos

The “garden-to-growler” brewery has a large new home

Fans of 56 Brewing don’t have look hard to find the brewery’s new home. The brewery recently moved into a space just around the corner from its first home on California Street in Northeast Minneapolis.

At more than five times the size, the brewery finally has about 5,000 square feet for its first taproom. Before moving, founders Kale and Kerry Johnson and the 56 team could only serve samples and sell growlers.

The taproom, located in the Marshall Terrace neighborhood, will welcome food trucks. Given the brewery’s “garden to growler” mantra, its new home will have greenery outside the industrial space.

The brewery’s California Street location has a legacy of welcoming up-and-coming brewers. The space was originally home to NorthGate Brewing, which has since moved to the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood.

It has already been taken over by a new brewery, Broken Clock Brewing Company, which began brewing on 56’s equipment last year. Jeremy Mathison and Jeremy Gharineh founded the business — the second brewing coop in the city after Fair State Brewing Cooperative — after months of tastings and events to gain members and investors.

Broken Clock officially opened during Art-A-Whirl weekend at 3134 California St. NE and offers samples, mini growlers and growlers of its Lavender Uprising IPA, 2:Brew Coffee Kolsch and Community Kolsch.

The 56 Brewing taproom at 3055 Columbia St. NE is opening Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m.–11 p.m., noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Broken Clock is open Thursday from 3 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m.–10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.