Women’s boutique opens in Velo Apartments

Photo courtesy of Queen Anna's Facebook page

Nicole Jennings, the founder of luxury women’s concierge shop One Posh Closet in Bloomington, has opened a new boutique in the North Loop.

Queen Anna recently opened on the ground floor of Velo Apartments, next door to the Yoga Center of Minneapolis’ new office and retail store. The building at First Avenue North and Second Street North is also home to Red Cow.

The retailer offers contemporary women’s fashion from independent and emerging designers both in store and online. Jennings opened Queen Anna with a mission to support nonprofits and advocate for community connection.

“The brands I have curated for Queen Anna aim to find balance between timeless and contemporary. It is a style that suits your mood, your pursuit, your moment. These pieces have found a permanent place in my wardrobe, even as fashion trends change,” she said in a recent letter on the brand.

Jennings opened One Posh Closet, located near the Mall of America, four years ago. The store offers high-end secondhand clothing and accessories.

Queen Anna, at 109 N. 2nd St., hosted an official grand opening in late April. The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.