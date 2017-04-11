Now open: The Loophole Eat and Drinkery

The Loophole Eat and Drinkery, a sports bar-pub restaurant, recently opened in the North Loop near Target Field.

The restaurant from owner Donovan Gilbert occupies the space formerly home to Scratch Burgers & Beer, located just a block from where the Minnesota Twins play. Gilbert describes the stretch of Third Avenue as the last to be developed in the neighborhood.

“With almost 20 years of real estate investing experience I saw value in this space and in the up and coming area with an opportunity to add worth to the neighborhood. The Loophole is the start of what hopes to be a longer term plan in redevelopment of the building and the area,” he said in a statement.

Gilbert has kept Scratch’s chef, Jamis Scrapple, to lead the 2,300-square-foot Loophole’s kitchen. The menu features pub fare, from burgers to sandwiches, and American classics.

The Loophole combines its 1885 building’s original brick and high ceilings with a sports bar atmosphere complete with 75-inch TVs. Gilbert said he’s already received interest in booking the restaurant and its roughly 40-person private area for events.

The Loophole is open noon to midnight daily at 408 3rd Ave. N.