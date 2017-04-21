Now open: Mill City Laser

When Hannah Anderinkomi started doing laser hair removal in Wisconsin she ended up drawing more people from Minneapolis. So, she and her husband decided to open Mill City Laser near their home in Northeast Minneapolis.

The St. Anthony East residents opened the doors to their roughly 1,000-square-foot studio earlier this year in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. Mill City Laser is located in the same building as The Aviary fitness studio across the street from Brasa.

What makes the studio different from other laser hair removal services, Anderinkomi said, is the cost. Thanks to cheaper services and a monthly payment model where patients visit each month for treatments over the course several months, Mill City Laser is more approachable, she added.

“We wanted to make that more accessible and available to people who couldn’t afford it,” she said. “Looking at our prices and our setup, it’s not really a question. It’s a great deal.”

Mill City Laser offers three packages — basic, premium and premium plus — that start at $79 per month. The higher the package, the longer their sessions are with techs, who can remove hair from nearly any part of the body.

Anderinkomi, a tech herself, compares the pain from the procedure to a rubber band accidentally snapping on the skin. Technically laser hair removal is a medical procedure and is done with physician oversight.

“Most people who have had waxing say, ‘Oh yeah, this is way better,’” she said.

The average patient can expect about six to eight visits for a 90-percent reduction of hair to treated areas with visits every four to six weeks, according to Anderinkomi. Clients still come in each month and get hair zapped in other areas between visits.

For people interested in Mill City Laser services, the studio offers a free video consultation. The studio is now open at 201 6th St. SE.